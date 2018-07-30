Harley-Davidson Announce Four new Bikes

The American motorcycle makers will offer three new bikes based on a new platform by 2020 and their much-awaited Livewire electric motorcycle in 2019. Today Harley-Davidson made an announcement regarding a completely new modular platform that will see H-D motorcycles ranging from 500-cc to 1250-cc middle-weight motorcycles. Harley-Davidson is doing so in order to broaden their horizon and welcome new riders into the H-D family.

Harley’s latest online campaign indicates that the first bike will be an adventure-touring machine called Pan America, and will feature the new 1250-cc engine and a new frame. The bike looks pretty aggressive and is styled to represent the brand from a new perspective. It is slated for a 2020 launch.

The second bike that H-D have planned for 2020 is a 975-cc Street fighter naked machine that looks quite impressive with sharp styling and modern-day components like radial-mount brakes, USD front fork, and liquid-cooling.

Third in line is the 1250-cc custom motorcycle that promises to be muscular and powerful with aggressive styling and will deliver extreme performance.

Harley-Davidson also announced that in 2019, they will be launching their much-awaited electric motorcycle the Livewire, which is the production name of Project Livewire. This all-electric motorcycle has proven that H-D are not just a cruiser company and that they have the expertise to build bikes that are versatile.

The announcement of the new bikes comes as a surprise, however, the bigger news is that H-D are also working on a new smaller platform that will help the brand break into the 250-500 cc category. This new platform is being developed especially for the Asian markets and H-D are working with an Asian partner, most likely based out of India, to develop and launch these motorcycles for the Asian market.

Harley-Davidson is also looking at launching new store formats, and will also look at creating smaller spaces in urban environments that will help the brand reach a wider range of customers.