Fuel-injected TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V Launched in India

The TVS portfolio in India has been supplemented by the launch of the fuel-injected version of Apache RTR 200 4V. Ever since the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the fuel-injected version of the bike. TVS have announced that the Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is available in select cities across the country at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS claim that the ‘Twin-Spray-Twin-Port’ Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) technology ensures better driveability, quicker throttle response, and a significant reduction in emission levels. The motorcycle also gets a small aesthetic addition in the form of a fly screen.

Powering the motorcycle is a 197.7-cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is equipped with an oil-cooler. It produces 21 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm. At 148.5 kg, it is half a kilo heavier than the base Apache RTR 200 4V. The new fuel-injected Apache will be available in Pearl White, and Matte Yellow colours.

Story: Joshua Varghese