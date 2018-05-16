Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Free Panniers With Ducati Multistrada 950

by Leave a Comment

2018 Ducati Multistrada 950 offered with free Aluminium Panniers
Celebrating three years in India, you can now get a set of Touratech aluminium panniers worth Rs 1.95 lakh at no additional cost if you buy a new Ducati Multistrada 950. This limited period offer is available across all Ducati dealerships in India.

The 950 is the smallest variant available in the Multistrada range, and comes powered a 937 cc Testastretta 90-degree twin that produces 113 PS and 96 Nm of torque. The bike comes equipped with ABS, Ducati Traction Control and riding modes. These complimentary panniers fit in perfectly with the bike without affecting handling, and will make the bike even more apt for long distance riding and touring.
2018 Ducati Multistrada 950 offered with free Aluminium Panniers

The aluminum side pannier are manufactured in collaboration with Touratech, and are made from anodized natural aluminium. The left pannier can accommodate a full-face helmet, and combined, both panniers offer a total storage capacity of 85-litres.

This offer is available for a limited time at all Ducati dealerships – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata and Chennai.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap