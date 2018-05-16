Free Panniers With Ducati Multistrada 950



Celebrating three years in India, you can now get a set of Touratech aluminium panniers worth Rs 1.95 lakh at no additional cost if you buy a new Ducati Multistrada 950. This limited period offer is available across all Ducati dealerships in India.

The 950 is the smallest variant available in the Multistrada range, and comes powered a 937 cc Testastretta 90-degree twin that produces 113 PS and 96 Nm of torque. The bike comes equipped with ABS, Ducati Traction Control and riding modes. These complimentary panniers fit in perfectly with the bike without affecting handling, and will make the bike even more apt for long distance riding and touring.



The aluminum side pannier are manufactured in collaboration with Touratech, and are made from anodized natural aluminium. The left pannier can accommodate a full-face helmet, and combined, both panniers offer a total storage capacity of 85-litres.

This offer is available for a limited time at all Ducati dealerships – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata and Chennai.