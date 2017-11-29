Freddie Spencer Unveils New CEAT Tyres at IBW

In the second year of their association with India Bike Week as the official safety partner, CEAT have launched a new range of tyres, Zoom Rad X1. The range was unveiled by legendary motorcycle racer Freddie Spencer at IBW 2017 in Goa.

CEAT have revealed that the tyres have an ‘H’ speed rating, meaning that they can operate safely up to a speed of 210 km/h. They are currently aimed at motorcycles within the 200- to 400-cc segment. CEAT claim that the soft and high-grip compound will enhance the motorcycle’s leaning and cornering abilities. They will be available in 110/70 R17, 130/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 sizes.

Addressing the media about the launch, Nitish Bajaj, Vice President, Marketing, CEAT Limited, said, “We are very glad to launch our premium motorcycle radial tyres, Zoom Rad X1, at one of Asia’s biggest biker events, India Bike Week 2017. We have designed the Zoom Rad X1 tyres considering emerging customer trend leaning towards owning stylish, sportier and desirable premium motorcycles.”

Story: Joshua Varghese