Five things to know about the TVS Apache RR 310 aka Akula

TVS Motor have confirmed that they are all set to launch their much-awaited single-cylinder, 310 cc Apache RR 310 on 6 December, 2017. Here are five interesting facts about this latest sporty motorcycle to hit the Indian market.



1: Genes from BMW Motorrad G 310 R

Few years ago the South-Indian motorcycle makers signed a deal with Germany’s BMW Motorrad to manufacture small capacity motorcycles in India which would be exported to the world. The Apache RR 310 is the first product of this Indo-German collaboration to be launched in India. Earlier, BMW and TVS started manufacturing the BMW G 310 R, a project that was led by BMW Motorrad and manufactured in India by TVS. However, the Apache RR 310, was developed by TVS Motor using the G 310 R’s platform. Currently, TVS manufactures three models at their new assembly line in Hosur that use the 310 platform – the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, and the Apache RR 310.

2: What’s in a name, you ask

At the 2016 Auto Expo, the show stopper at TVS Motor pavilion was an all-black scintillating motorcycle – called the Akula. Back then TVS did not reveal much about this prototype but we were sure that this would probably come into production under the Apache brand. As suspected, the motorcycle finally took shape as the Apache RR 310 and we are glad that not much has changed on the production bike from the prototype stage.



Image Courtesy: XBHP.com

3: The flagship model from TVS Motor

Last year TVS Motor Company launched Apache RTR 200 4V, which was a bold step ahead in the company’s line-up. However, now the Apache RR 310 takes things up a couple of notches and is the new flagship motorcycle from the company being the first liquid-cooled production TVS motorcycl. Not just that, it is also the first motorcycle from the brand to use a trellis-type frame, a reversed cylinder where the intake is to the front and the exhaust is to the back, and, not to forget, a six-speed gearbox. All these technical advancements make the Apache RR 310 TVS’ most technically advanced production motorcycle.

4: The most powerful TVS motorcycle ever!

Although the company is tight-lipped about the spec of Apache RR 310, we can tell you that since it is based on the BMW G 310 R, it will produce similar power and torque. The BMW produces 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, so expect the RR 310 to be in the same range, if not the same.

5: Aggressive Pricing

TVS Motor have been offering performance biking with affordable price tag. And we are positive that the Apache RR 310 will be no different. Currently, TVS have only announced the bike will be launched on 6 December 2017, however, they are keeping the world guessing about the price. What we can tell you though, is that the Apache RR 310 will be priced well under Rs 2 lakh, which should see it compete directly with the KTM bikes.

These points are enough to get us excited about the new Apache, which we will be riding pretty soon. So stay tuned.