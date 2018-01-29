First Ride Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S

We hit the mercurial Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia to see why the new Ducati Panigale V4 range has been creating such a buzz in motorcycling circles the world over.

Story: Aspi Bhathena

Images: Ducati

Ducati are synonymous with exciting, exotic motorcycles that are at front-line of technological advancement and technical prowess. With a reputation of such stature to live up to, it’s no surprise that the brand is also competing at the very pinnacle of two-wheeled motor sport. Whether it is WSBK or MotoGP, you’ll find that characteristic L-twin right in the thick of it. Or you would have, until now.

Ducati have made the move from their famous L-twin to a ‘Desmosedici’ V4 configuration for the MotoGP racer, and the Panigale V4 is, in the words of the brand “the closest Ducati possible to its MotoGP counterpart, the bike that begins an exciting new chapter in the Ducati story.”

The new V4 range is made up of three models – V4, V4 S and the Speciale, however, the latter isn’t coming to India yet. Visually, the bike isn’t a drastic departure from its Panigale forebears. It has its own distinct character though, looking sharper and sleeker than its predecessor. From the innovative dual-layer fairing design and the exposed frame peeking out from underneath, to the meticulously sculpted tank and powerful stance, the V4 has been carefully crafted to represent a meld of spectacular visuals and streamlined performance. The massive air intake with projector style twin-headlamps (one for high beam, the other for low) placed within, and sleek tail unit are more standout features in a bike that is absolutely gorgeous to look at over all.

More on Page 2>>