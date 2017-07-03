First Bike Pride Held In Delhi

The capital city of Delhi saw its First Bike Pride held out on the roads by the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer, intersex and asexual/ally) community on 2 July 2017.

The 2nd of July is remembered as a day of victory for the LGBTQIA community, and to celebrate this day, SCRUFF (global dating app) and Those In Need (Not-For-Profit organisation) came together and carried out this great initiative. The march started from Lakshman Dhaba near IIFT and ended at Hauz Khas Village. The heavy rains did not hinder the spirit of the community as the participants still rode with smiling faces in the name of equality. It was scenic to see the members of the community unified to ride for a common cause. While many of the allies – both men and women – were riding, a number of community members became the pillion members – signifying how the support of the allies to the community to take the movement ahead.

SCRUFF Founder and CEO, Eric Silverberg said,“On behalf of SCRUFF, I’d like to thank all participants that joined the First Delhi Bike Pride as we commemorated a day of victory for the LGBTQIA community when Section 377 IPC was read down on July 2, 2009. Although the Supreme Court of India reversed that decision in 2013, this day continues to serve as a reminder that our community’s rights are worth fighting for, and SCRUFF supports initiatives that aim to advance equal LGBTQIA rights in India.”

STORY: Aahil Akkalkotkar