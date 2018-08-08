First-ever Ducati Track Day to be Held in India Soon



The Ducati track day plan was revealed by Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India during the first edition of DRE – Off Road Days which was held in Gurugram recently.



The Italian premium motorcycle brand will be hosting the debut Ducati Track Day in September 2018. This will give sport bike enthusiasts a great opportunity to hone their riding techniques under the watchful eyes of expert trainers and riders. Speaking on the announcement, Canovas said, “Going forward, Ducati India aims to put together experiences in every riding genre and engage more Ducatisti and is all set to introduce a Ducati Track Day and more Dream Tours in the upcoming months.” What makes the Ducati Track Day more appealing is that it’s not a closed group event. This means that it’s not restricted to Ducatisti only, but even non-Ducati owners can participate. (Also Read: Ducati To Celebrate Indian Independence Day With Scrambler Rumble)



Similarly, the recently held Ducati Riding Experience – Off Road Days saw participation by over 50 Ducati and non-Ducati owners. This event, as the name suggests, was aimed to improve the adventure-riding ability of motorcyclists. The ride experience was held at the Off-Road Adventure Zone (ORAZ) circuit in Gurugram and the training was provided by Vijay Parmar who’s a Ducati Certified trainer and founder of Raid De Himalaya. The training was targeted at the growing breed of adventure tourers in India who enjoy exploring different types of terrains across the country. The emphasis was to make the riders feel more confident and safer off the road.

Vijay Parmar also shared his thoughts on the event; “I have witnessed significant growth in the adventure motorcycle segment and this trend is only going to gain momentum in future. DRE-Off Road Days is a great initiative by Ducati India; people now understand the need of motorcycles like the Multistrada, however they hardly use more than 5-10% of the bike’s ability. With a special training format developed by Ducati for India, the sessions in DRE Off-Road Days really test the riders in challenging conditions and enable them to believe more in the ability of their Ducati and themselves.” (Also read: Ducati Monster 797 Plus: India Review)