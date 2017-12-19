Electric Royal Enfield Bullet spotted at Thailand Dealership

A Royal Enfield showroom in Thailand is proudly displaying a Bullet 500, with the familiar, tall single-cylinder engine swapped out for a battery pack. Although Royal Enfield are aware that the shift to electric mobility is inevitable, we weren’t expecting a battery-powered RE for at least another decade.

The bike pictured here, with the chassis modified to fit a large battery stack, is definitely not a Royal Enfield-sanctioned project, and is most likely the work of an enthusiastic individual or a bunch of students working on a college project.
The bike features a full-digital dash, mobile phone integration and the final drive is a belt in place of the chain. There is, of course, no chrome exhaust on the right side, and no clutch lever on the left handlebar, as the bike lacks a gearbox.

This is also not the first time we have seen a battery-powered Royal Enfield; a few years ago a UK-based RE owner went green, by fitting his 2005 Bullet with batteries from the Nissan Leaf electric car.

