EICMA2019 Piaggio Group Introduce Aprilia RS 660 and New Moto Guzzi and Vespa Models

The Piaggio Group had the much-awaited Aprilia RS 660 along with more Moto Guzzi and Vespa creations at their huge display area at EICMA 2019, making for a showcase of drool-worthy models (we are talking about the motorcycles and scooters, of course).

Aprilia RS 660

The centre of attraction at the Noale motorcycle makers’ space was definitely their middleweight maniac, the all-new Aprilia RS 660. The marque has returned to reignite the endless possibilities of the middleweight sport bike segment with this machine that is ably supported by electronics developed for Aprilia’s racing division.

The design stays true to the motorcycle’s sporty intent and also features automatic low-beam lights and self-cancelling indicators. This 169-kg (dry) motorcycle draws power from a 660-cc, parallel-twin engine that is derived from the front bank of the powerful V4 1100. This mill dishes out 100 hp. Aprilia have managed to shed some weight by opting to use lightweight aluminium for the frame and swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by a 41-mm USD Kayaba fork and an adjustable monoshock while Brembo equipment clamps down on a pair of 320-mm discs up front to scrub off speed. In addition to a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), Aprilia are also offering five riding modes of which three are for the road while two are for the racetrack. The APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) electronic controls include traction control, wheelie control cruise control, quick shift, Aprilia Engine Brake and Aprilia Engine Map.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Concept

If the middleweight RS is not your thing, then you could wait some more because a Tuono is coming. Aprilia showcased the Tuono 660 in concept form. In the Tuono, the 660-cc, parallel-twin is expected to produce 95 hp. While seating position and riding dynamics are a stark contrast to its RS sibling, we can expect the Tuono to share a lot of cycle parts with the RS in its production form.

Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory

Aprilia’s flagship super bike gets an interesting update in the form of semi-active suspension. The Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension’s control unit can draw data from all of the motorcycle’s electronic systems. The beastly 1,100-cc, V4 continues to develop 217 hp and is supported by the comprehensive APRC electronics system. The aerodynamic package features carbon-fibre components derived from their RS-GP prototype.

Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

The Tuono has always had its fair share of fans and with this update it has become the most exclusive version in the Tuono family. The front mudguard, engine cover and side panels of the Factory are now carbon-fibre. The Tuono also features the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system. The rider can toggle between semi-active and manual modes. The APRC system hosts a variety of rider aids. The V4 engine makes 175 hp and a peak torque of 121 Nm.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT and V85 TT Travel

A spanking new V85 TT was the main attraction in the Moto Guzzi space. This Italian adventure-tourer aims to be a usable motorcycle for the everyday routine and a valuable tool for those cross-country trips. Without too much flair, Moto Guzzi have given the V85 a simple design that is functional while still easy on the eye. Under the 23-litre fuel tank sits the new 853-cc, air-cooled, transverse, V-twin. This mill churns out a strong 80 hp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 5,000 rpm with a chunk of the torque coming in as early as 3,750 rpm. All this power is delivered to the rear wheel via a shaft drive.

Clever use of lightweight materials and frugal design have allowed Moto Guzzi to tip the scales at 208 kg (dry). They have not skimped out on the off-road essentials though. The V85 TT features equipment including fork stanchion protection, high silencer and aluminium engine sump guard. A 41-mm fork and a monoshock handle suspension duties with a generous 170-mm travel at either end. Dropping anchor in a hurry is taken care of by dual 320-mm discs up front and a single 260-mm disc at the rear. The braking equipment is from the house of Brembo, ably assisted by Continental’s ABS. Choice of rubber is between the road-going Metzeler Tourance Next and the rugged Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres for when things get rough. Rider aids on board include three riding modes, cruise control and traction control (switchable).

The V85 TT also has a touring-focussed ‘Travel’ version that features a host of accessories intended to make long-distance touring easier and more comfortable. Furthermore, Moto Guzzi also offer three accessory packs to enhance the riding experience to suit each rider’s specific needs; Touring Pack, Sport Adventure Pack and Urban Pack.

Moto Guzzi V7 III

Moto Guzzi’s V7 entered its third-generation and commanded attention at EICMA with a few interesting versions. The 2020 model range has two new models; the V7 III Stone and the V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary.

The V7 III family is powered by a 744-cc, transverse V-twin that produces 52 hp at 6,200 rpm and a peak torque of 60 Nm at 4,900 rpm. Rider aids are present in the form of ABS and traction control (switchable). A 40-mm telescopic fork and twin Kayaba shock absorbers take care of suspension duties. The wide range of accessories for the V7 III range is enough to make sure that no two V7 III’s are the same.

Vespa Elettrica – 70 km/h version

Vespa took the wraps off their Elettrica. Unlike the models you may have seen at other auto shows, this one goes up to 70 km/h. All the components in the scooter have been optimised for maximum performance. In Eco mode, the Elettrica can zoom around for a maximum of 100 km (at a top speed of 45 km/h) while in Power mode it is a slightly lesser 70 km. The battery remains the same in terms of dimensions and weight but has undergone a few changes to deliver a continuous power output, ably assisted by the motor’s updated control software. These changes have allowed Vespa to go for a taller final drive ratio, thus achieving higher speeds at lower rpm.

The Elettrica’s Power Unit delivers a continuous 3.6 kW (4.9 hp) and goes up to 4 kW (5.4 hp) (along with a peak torque of over 200 Nm. Vespa claim that the scooter’s range figures are fairly constant on different surfaces primarily due to the lithium-ion battery and the efficient Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS). As for full charge, it can be achieved in four hours.

In addition to an impressive Power Unit and battery, the Elettrica is also a connected scooter. The Vespa Multimedia Platform connects a smartphone to the vehicle and then uses a dedicated app and the scooter’s instrument cluster to relay information to the rider.

Vespa Primavera

The Primavera gets a special edition due to a collaboration with Sean Wotherspoon. Wotherspoon is an fashion icon in the USA and has collaborated with many brands globally. True to Wotherspoon’s style, the special edition scooter also features flamboyant colours and a large choice of materials. This special edition will be available in 50-, 125- and 150-cc engine options.

Also on display was the Primavera 125 (RED) edition, marking Vespa’s association with (RED) for the fourth consecutive year. Paying tribute to the golden years of racing Vespa also displayed the Racing Sixties special series; available for the Sprint (50-, 125- and 150-cc) and GTS Super scooters (125- and 300-cc).

