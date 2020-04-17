Ducati Streetfighter V4 2021 Launch

The coronavirus outbreak may have delayed the arrival of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 but it is certainly India-bound and if things go well, it is not too far off.

It is a Ducati, distinctly. No doubt about that. It is also fairly evident at first glance that it is essentially a stripped-down Panigale V4. However, the emotions it invokes could not be further away from the ones caused by the Panigale V4 range. Whatever the Panigales hide under the fairing is boldly on display here and deep inside every motorcyclist who sees the Ducati Streetfighter V4 for the first time, the same emotions are kindled. Somehow, we are aware that beneath the beautiful bodywork is a force that is primal, visceral, waiting to tear you apart at the first opportunity. Although you may break into a sweat, you know you want one.

Is it coming to India? Sure it is, but not anytime this year for sure. If you have been following us on Instagram, you may have already seen the first episode of Bike India Pit Stop with Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India where the top man at Ducati India chats with our Ed, Aspi Bhathena and Executive Ed, Sarmad Kadiri. Towards the end of that conversation the topic steered to the Streetfighter V4 and Chandra confirmed that the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is certainly coming to India but due to complications caused by the COVID-19 situation, their plans have taken a hit. He further confirmed that we can expect the motorcycle to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Oh joy!

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 does have substantial bodywork as far as naked motorcycles go and under it is the 1,103-cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine; producing 208 hp at 12,750 rpm and 123 Nm at 11,500 rpm of peak torque. Fully-adjustable suspension equipment from Showa and Sachs come standard on the V4 while the more premium Streetfighter V4 S comes equipped with top-shelf Öhlins componentry; a NIX-30 fork at the front and a TTX36 shock absorber at the rear – electronic and fully adjustable. The Streetfighter is reined in using Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers that function with the safety of electronic rider aids including ABS Cornering EVO. The major differences between the standard model and the S comes down to a longer list of equipment (and more expensive ones) for the latter and a couple of kilos difference in weight. The standard model weighs a decent 201 kg while the S is 199 kg.

As for the expected pricing, at this stage we can only guess but it will certainly be priced close to its fully-faired sibling, the Panigale V4.

Story: Joshua Varghese