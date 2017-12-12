Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 launched at Rs 8.52 lakh



The latest variant in Ducati’s growing Scrambler family has been inspired by the Mach 1 250 of 1965, while world-famous designer Roland Sands is responsible for the bike’s retro paint scheme. Stand-out features on the Mach 2.0 include a low, variable cross-section aluminium handlebar, a dedicated Flat Track pro seat, blacked-out exhaust, wheels, fork and cylinder head covers. The bike is powered by the same Euro 4-compliant 803-cc L-twin that does duty across the Scrambler range, churning out 75 PS at 8,250 rpm and 68 Nm of twist at 5,750 rpm.



Sergi Canovas Garriga, Managing Director, Ducati India had this to say at the launch of the new motorcycle, “The Ducati Scramblers are the perfect starting point for motorcyclists. It is a contemporary bike that gives the rider pure riding pleasure with the practicality of a modern bike. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a very special motorcycle that is a result of our collaboration with Roland and will provide a unique flavour to Scrambler buyers.”

The Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 is priced at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available at Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Kochi.