Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled launched in India



The Desert Sled is an adventure variant of Ducati Scrambler and has been priced at Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, India).



Ducati India have introduced a new version to their Scrambler range of motorcycles called the Desert Sled (Read our review here). Like its siblings, the new model continues to be powered by the 803-cc twin-cylinder engine. The motor is Euro 4-compliant now and produces 75 PS at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 68 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The Italian marque has made several tweaks on the Desert Sled including a new throttle body as well as engine calibration, which have improved power delivery. The bike gets a modified frame, a new suspension system, raised mudguards, grill protection for the headlight, and even an engine skid-plate to help it do some “soft off-road adventure riding”. Like the rest of the Scrambler line-up, the Desert Sled also offers dedicated accessories and an apparel line for customers.



Sergi Canovas Garriga, the newly appointed Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We’ve introduced for the first time in India, a motorcycle in the ‘easy off-road’ category. Staying true to the Scrambler family and inspiration from the ’60s and ’70s California motorcycle scene, the Desert Sled reinforces the pure essence of motorcycling: two wheels, wide handlebars, a straightforward engine and endless fun. The bike is perfect for the city and to get off the tarmac and explore the road less travelled.”

The new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is offered in two choices: ‘Red Dusk’ and ‘White Mirage’ with black frame and spoked wheels with gold rims at Rs 9.32 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.