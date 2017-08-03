Ducati Scrambler Café Racer Launched in India



After the recent launch of the Desert Sled, Ducati has expanded its Scrambler line-up with the Café Racer version



Inspired by the café racer motorcycles of the 1960s, Ducati has introduced a new version of the Scrambler model aptly called the called Ducati Scrambler Café Racer. The Café Racer is priced at Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available at Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Offered in just one colour option – a Black Coffee colour with black frame and gold wheels – it definitely looks the part. It gets a sportier riding position thanks to the seat and the new clip-on handlebar. Adding to the look are handlebar mounted rear-view mirrors, Termignoni exhaust with dual tailpipes, black anodized aluminium cover and a dedicated seat featuring a cover for the passenger section.

The new Scrambler Café Racer gets 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres (120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear), Brembo brakes with ABS and pressure sensor. It also features a radial-type front brake pump for greater bite.

Like the rest of the bikes in the Scrambler range, the Scrambler Café Racer comes with an air-cooled (with oil-cooler) 803-cc, twin-cylinder engine, which is Euro-4 compliant. The Desmodue engine produces 75 PS at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm a torque of at 5,750 rpm. The engine looks visually cool as well, thanks to the black-trimmed covers and machined cooling fins.



Sergi Canovas Garriga, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This motorcycle is a modern interpretation of the legendary Café Racer scene from the 1960s that triggered a motorcycling revolution. It represents the expression of free spirit and is an icon of style for enthusiasts. We’re very confident that with the Ducati Scrambler Café Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to India as well.”



Apart from the new bike, Ducati has also introduced a dedicated line of accessories and apparel inspired by the Scrambler Café Racer.