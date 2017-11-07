Ducati Scrambler 1100 Spotted at EICMA

As we strolled through the halls at EICMA, a familiar sight caught our eye; further investigation revealed that it was the new Ducati Scrambler 1100. At first glance, there is very little that sets it apart from its smaller sibling, aesthetically, that is. The Scrambler 1100 continues to give off that ‘rebel’ attitude that has grown to be a trademark of the Scrambler line-up. Aesthetics aside, we did some digging and here’s what we found.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a fully-adjustable 45-mm Marzocchi USD fork at the front, and a Kayaba monoshock (preload and rebound adjustable) unit at the rear. The 1,079-cc, air-cooled Desmodromic L-Twin features two valves per cylinder. It produces 85.7 PS at 7,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm. Ducati have offered a potent braking system that consists of two 320-mm, semi-floating discs at the front, and a single 245-mm disc at the rear. The Brembo set-up is further augmented by the presence of Bosch Cornering ABS; offered as standard. Also on the equipment list are Riding Modes and Traction Control.

Both the 18-inch front wheel and the 17-inch rear wheel are wrapped in Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres.

This beast tips the scales at 189 kg (dry weight) and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The motorcycle will be available in two colours; ’62 Yellow, and Shining Black.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait for a long time to see this beauty on our shores.

Story: Joshua Varghese