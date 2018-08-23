Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Launch Soon

Ducati have dropped the bomb by revealing the launch date for the largest and most powerful motorcycle in the Scrambler line-up. The all-new Scrambler 1100 is slated for launch on 27 August. In case you are wondering, you can also book one at select dealerships. We believe that the motorcycle is expected to be priced close to 11 lakh (ex-showroom) considering that the most expensive model in the 803-cc Scrambler family retails for Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati enthusiasts will recognize the air-cooled, 1,079-cc, 90-degree V-twin as the potent powerplant that once propelled the Monster 1100s and the Hypermotard 1100 models. It makes 86 PS at 7,500 rpm and twist to the tune of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Major visual elements include double under-seat exhausts and a refreshed headlamp. Electronic wizardry on offer includes cornering ABS, multi-level traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and three riding modes. This is also the first new Scrambler with dual front disc brakes.

The Scrambler is available globally in three variants. We are likely to receive the base variant first. When it launches in India, the Ducati will be an unchallenged contender in the large-capacity Scrambler segment. We have brought you an extensive first ride review of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special in the September issue of Bike India magazine.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Image: Milagro