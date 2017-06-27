Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro Not Available in India Yet; Pro Accessories on Sale

Ducati India have confirmed that they aren’t launching the new Enduro Pro in India any time soon. To make up for this deficiency, they are offering current and aspiring Enduro owners a variety of accessories that are available on the Enduro Pro as standard.

The accessories offered are the Enduro Windscreen at Rs 16,706 (which is shorter than the stock), Enduro Multistrada 1200 Enduro accessory package at Rs 97,799 (engine protection plate, steel foot pegs, protective mesh for water radiator, set of extra LED lights and engine protection made of steel tubes) and a type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni at Rs 95,411.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at what we are missing out. The Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro is powered by the same 1198.4-cc, Ducati Testastretta DVT L-Twin. However, in the Enduro Pro it produces only 152 PS at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 128 Nm at 7,500 rpm as opposed to the 160 PS and 136 Nm produced by the current Enduro. The Enduro Pro comes shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres as standard which is available as an option on the Enduro. The two motorcycles are also set apart by their kerb weight. The Enduro Pro is the heavier of the two at 261 kg while the Enduro is lighter by seven kilograms.

While the other features unique to the Enduro Pro can be made available on the Enduro with the use of accessories, the Pro fiercely retains its special ‘Sand color’. It comes with a rugged, textured surface finish on the nose and the tank cover, sporting black ‘Enduro’ graphics on both sides in addition to other parts of the motorcycle. Ducati have announced that they don’t have plans to bring it to India any time soon. Watch this space for updates.

Story: Joshua Varghese