Ducati Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S India Launch

The big adventure-tourer receives an engine update and a few other changes. The 1260 and 1260 S cost Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.06 lakh; both prices ex-showroom.

Currently, the Multistrada range in India spans from the 950 to the mighty 1200s – a total of five models. With the launch of the new 1260 range, some of the existing 1200s might be discontinued.

The biggest change on the new Multistrada range is the engine. The 1260s borrow the liquid-cooled, 1,262-cc Testastretta DVT L-twin from the formidable xDiavel range. It produces 158 PS at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 129.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Ducati claim that the motorcycle makes 85 per cent of its maximum torque from 3,500 rpm.

The revamped chassis features changes like a shallower steering geometry and longer wheelbase as compared to its predecessor. The latter is due to the longer single-sided swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by new Sachs units at both ends of the motorcycle; managed by Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo.

The new 1260 S’ equipment list features Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), full-colour TFT display, and other useful tricks like cruise control. The standard 1260 misses out on DSS Evo and the TFT screen. However, the motorcycle is ready to be equipped with DQS and DMS at additional cost.

The new Multistradas will go up against the BMW R 1200 GS and Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx. We rode the Multistrada 1260 S in the hills of Spain earlier this year. Find out what we think about it, here.

Story: Joshua Varghese