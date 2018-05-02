Ducati Monster 821 Launched in India

The new emission norms of April 2017 forced the Ducati Monster 821 off the Indian two-wheeler market; now, it is back. The new BS IV-compliant Monster 821 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Monsteristi would have already fallen for the motorcycle when it was revealed last year. The new design pays homage to the first-ever Monster, the M900. Additionally, it also comes bearing a few features borrowed from the big Monster 1200. Notable mentions include the new headlight and fuel tank, and the silencer drawn from the Monster 1200 R.

For the first time, the Monster 821 comes equipped with a colour-TFT display that supports Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) via the optional Bluetooth module. Riders can then use their smartphones to control some functions through the switchgear. It also displays the selected gear, and fuel indicator. A USB port under the seat can be used to charge smartphones and other small devices.

When compared to its predecessor the new 821 packs slightly less power and torque. The liquid-cooled, 821-cc Desmodromic Testastretta 11° engine produces 109 PS at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm. While power and peak torque come in at the same rpm, the motorcycle has lost 3 PS and 3.4 Nm respectively as compared to the previous model. Ducati claim that the engine continues to provide tractable torque throughout the rev-range. Look forward to our first ride review soon.

The trellis frame is attached to the cylinder heads, making the engine a load-bearing element. The front is managed by a 43-mm USD fork while the rear is handled by a monoshock unit. A Brembo system handles the braking department that is supplemented by Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). The motorcycle will be available in Ducati Red, Black, and Ducati Yellow.

On paper, the new Monster seems to be the friendly thing it used to be with a few new tricks up its sleeve. We cannot wait to see what it feels like now. Check out our first ride review of its predecessor, here.