Ducati Launch SuperSport and SuperSport S in India

Italian motorcycle marque, Ducati, are back yet again with a couple of eye-catching motorcycles. The SuperSport and SuperSport S were launched today at Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 13.39 lakh ex-showroom, respectively.

Although it sports heavy visual overtones reminiscent of the Panigale, the SuperSport isn’t a hardcore track machine. Instead, it is less committed, and built for more along the lines of a sports-tourer. The SuperSport S comes with more equipment as standard, comprising of a fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down system, and a rear seat cover. the DQS and rear seat cover is also offered as an option for the SuperSport.

Ducati claim that the latest tubular-steel Trellis frame has been instrumental in keeping the weight of the motorcycle at 210 kg. The suspension set-up is one of the primary differences between the two motorcycles. The SuperSport comes equipped with a fully-adjustable 43mm USD (Upside Down) Marzocchi forks at the front. In the SuperSport S, suspension duties are taken care of by a fully-adjustable 48mm Öhlins unit at the front and a fully-adjustable Öhlins mono-shock at the rear.

One of the highlights on the motorcycle is a height-adjustable two-position Plexiglas screen with 50 mm of travel that looks promising for both tall and short riders.

Braking duties are handled by Monobloc Brembo four-piston callipers biting into two semi-floating discs at the front, and a single disc at the rear managed by a two-piston calliper. Safety is taken care of by the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Bosch + Ducati Traction Control), offered as standard on both motorcycles. Both wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.

Powering both motorcycles is the familiar 937-cc, Testastretta 11° L-Twin which produces 110 PS at 9,000 rpm. Peak torque of 93 Nm is now delivered at 6,500 rpm, with 80 per cent of all that twist coming in as low as 3000 revs. Power is transferred to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox. The SuperSport S gets the additional benefit of DQS as standard, which can be availed as an option on the SuperSport.

Ducati are also offering a buffet of Ducati Performance accessories within the Sport, Touring and Urban packages. Owners can configure their SuperSport to complement the kind of riding they intend on doing. Let’s take a look at what is offered in each of the packages.

Sport Pack: carbon-fibre front mudguard, Racing Articulated Levers (RAL) kit, billet aluminium brake oil reservoir caps, LED rear indicators, and carbon-fibre tank pad.

Touring pack: 44-litre semi-rigid side panniers, heated handgrips, and smoked touring windscreen.

Urban pack: anti-theft alarm system, magnetic tank bag, and foot pegs with rubber insert.

If you are eyeing the SuperSport S in ‘Star White Silk’ colour you will have to wait until November. Prepare to shell out 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) though. Stay tuned for the first ride review.

