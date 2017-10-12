Ducati Diavel Diesel Deliveries Begin

After a brief hiatus post the BS-IV regulation, Ducati have reintroduced the Diavel range in India, and how! Leading the way for the other models in the range, the limited edition Ducati Diavel Diesel has hit the road, ready and raring to go. This time, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 21.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.8 lakh more than the pre-BS IV model. Let’s take a look at what has changed post the BS-IV update.

Before we delve into the details, here’s some insight about this one-of-a-kind Diavel.

The powerplant and other mechanicals of the motorcycle remain the same. The aesthetics also receive no updates. However, the 1,198.4-cc L-twin now produces 152 PS at a slightly lower 9,000 rpm, which is 10 PS lesser than before. The Diavel’s massive torque has also taken a marginal hit. The peak torque of 123 Nm (used to be 130.5 Nm) comes in at 8,000 rpm. Although the other models in the Diavel range are yet to be reintroduced, they will produce the same figures as the new Diavel Diesel.

In addition to beginning deliveries of the Diavel Diesel, Ducati India are also offering special festive season offers on select motorcycles including exclusive finance schemes, exchange offers, and apparel and accessory benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh for a limited period.

Story: Joshua Varghese