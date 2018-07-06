Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Ducati Announce First Edition Of DRE Off-Road Days In India

by


Ducati have announced the first edition of Ducati Riding Experience – Off-Road Days in India on 4 and 5 August at Off-Road Adventure Zone (ORAZ), Gurugram. The riding experience is open for all, with Vijay Parmar instructing and leading the riding experience.

Owners of the Scrambler, Multistrada, and Hypermotard can register free of cost for the event. Non-Ducati riders can register for the early bird passes for Rs 5,000 per slot till 15th July and for Rs 19,500 from July 15th till the day of the event. Passes are currently available for riders riding bikes above 500cc.

Each riding slot for a Non-Ducati rider includes a Ducati motorcycle, training under a certified instructor and much more. The Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) is a global program that was started in 2003 to help riders improve their skills on bikes from the famous Bologna based manufacturer. After much success internationally the famed event is now coming to India for the first time.

For more information on the event and registration details follow the link to the DRE website: http://bit.ly/DreOffroad

Story: Sahej Patheja

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

