Ducati Announce Dream Tour to Ladakh

Ducati India have announced the second edition of the Ducati Dream Tour, which commences on 2 July and goes all the way till 16 July. Off the back of the success of the first-ever Ducati Dream Tour in India, which saw a group of 11-strong Ducati owners on Multistradas and Scramblers ride to Himachal Pradesh, the brand have now set their sights on a bigger and better ride plan.

This new, second Dream Tour will take India’s Ducatisti to Leh, Pangong Tso and other iconic spots in Ladakh, and will span two weeks starting 2 July. The first-ever Tour wasn’t just a ride but an amalgamation of curated experiences that included fishing with the locals, trekking, and paragliding, among other things, and the second Tour is likely to follow the same format.

Speaking about the Dream Tour, Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said, “We constantly strive to make the experience of owning a Ducati a special one. Whether it was with the Ducati Financial Services which simplifies the financing process or with the recent launch of Chennai dealership to expand our network, our goal is to keep the customer at the centre and give them an experience which a luxury brand like Ducati is revered for. With the Ducati Dream Tour, our goal is to make that experience even more experiential and rider focussed. We believe that every Ducati rider should experience the Dream Tour once as it’s specifically designed for riders, by riders and unlike other rides, it stands for more than just riding a motorcycle from point A to point B.”

Recounting his experience on the first Dream Tour, Dr Ashutosh Palep, President DOC Mumbai, said, “The Dream Tour organized by Ducati India was meticulously planned with the combination of excellent touring as well as off-road experiences. The Multistrada Enduro and the Multistrada 1200 along with Scramblers performed exceptionally well on the ride and I’m sure that the confidence on the brand has scaled up in the eyes of Ducatisti and also the future Ducati owners.”

You can register for the ride here.