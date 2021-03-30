Conqueror Knee Guards from Knox and Royal Enfield

The Conqueror knee guards is the most recent product, CE-certified, from Royal Enfield and Knox , with the collaboration aiming to co-create a range of highly protective and accessible riding gear.

Two years ago, Royal Enfield and Knox entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture gear and gloves featuring Knox armour. Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow protection. The Conqueror knee guards are compliant with the highest level of CE certification – EN1621-1 Level 2. Knox claim that the Conqueror knee guards have been thoroughly tested in the Knox lab apart from being thoroughly rider-tested on and off-road to ensure they perform on multiple terrain and with multiple styles of bikes.

The Conqueror knee guards are tough and durable yet flexible and comfortable and can be worn all day long. The target market is primarily India where the acceptance of a riding trousers is low and, thus, there was need for a product that provided protection but could be worn over regular denims or trousers whether for a commute to the office, a weekend ride or very long tours. The Conqueror knee guards have been engineered with that in mind and, due to the sleek styling and low-profile design, they can be worn either above or underneath the trousers.

Crafted with a vision of offering versatile yet accessible riding gear that meets global safety norms, as well as those that can be used for multiple riding needs and in varied conditions, the Conqueror knee guards feature a hard outer shell made of durable low-density polyethene (LDPE) to protect against sharp rocks and impacts, with integral honeycomb structure for increased energy absorption. Added features include Knox Micro-lock inside – a perfect blend of Knox technologies. With an antibacterial lining, the gear has extensive perforations for breathability. Special emphasis has been put on keeping the Conqueror knee guards light.

Along with the knee guards, Royal Enfield have also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE-certified. The range has been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion-resistant leather, polyester air mesh and waterproof membrane. The newly launched Conqueror knee guards, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armours are available for sale at Royal Enfield dealerships, Royal Enfield’s online store (store.royalenfield.com), Amazon and select central and Shoppers Stop outlets.

The prices of the new protective gear offerings are mentioned below:

Knee Guards:

Conqueror (CE Level 2 certified) – Rs 3,950

Gloves:

Intrepid – Rs 2,250

Cragsman – Rs 3,100

Bravado – Rs 3,300

Blizzard – Rs 3,750

Roadbound – Rs 3,750

Stalwart – Rs 3,950

Striker – Rs 3,950

Vamos – Rs 4,200

Stout – Rs 4,500

Riding Jackets:

Streetwind V2 – Rs 4,950

Windfarer – Rs 6,950

Explorer V3 (CE certified) – Rs 8,950

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy