Cleveland CycleWerks Launch Ace Deluxe and Misfit Motorcycles in India

As we reported earlier, Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) have stormed into the Indian market, riding on the coat-tails of the Ace Deluxe and the Misfit. The Ace Deluxe is priced at Rs 2.24 lakh while the Misfit costs Rs 2.50 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom. The Ohio-based motorcycle company have also set up their first showroom in the country, located at Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The last time we saw these motorcycles was at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The marque specializes in retro-inspired motorcycles and their line-up includes hardtail choppers, bobbers, naked street motorcycles, and machines built to let loose on the flat-track. However, we may have to wait some more for those novelties to reach our shores. As of now, CCW have made their entry into the Indian two-wheeler market with a scrambler and a café racer.

CCW claim that the Ace Deluxe is a dual-purpose motorcycle that sports a scrambler look. Visually, it does appear to live up to that reputation thanks to the aluminium wheels, USD fork, wide handlebar, dual-purpose tyres, and flat seat. It also features a single downtube frame that uses the engine as a stressed member.

The Misfit, on the other hand, looks like it was built to be ridden around town by the bad boys. Similar to the Ace Deluxe, the Misfit also features a stripped-down look in a café racer avatar. The level of kit on offer seems to be at par with its sibling (with certain café racer elements, of course). However, unlike the Ace Deluxe, the Misfit has a double cradle frame and bigger discs at the front and rear. Although both motorcycles do not have clear rivals in the market, they may offer some competition to the UM line-up in India.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 229-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.4 PS at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 16 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The figures seem a tad on the lower side considering the prices of the motorcycles. Looks like we will have to wait for a first ride review to see how this dynamic duo from the United States perform on the road.

