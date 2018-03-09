Buy Certified Used Royal Enfield Motorcycles from Official Store



Brand loyalists can now sell or purchase old Royal Enfield models from the new pre-owned motorcycle store. The first ‘Vintage Store’ has started operation at Pallikaranai area of Chennai, and the company is planning to open nine more stores across India.

The store will deal exclusively in pre-owned refurbished and restored Royal Enfield brand motorcycles which will undergo quality testing and then be certified by the company. The store aims to have three kinds of offerings – ‘Restored’ – iconic Royal Enfield models no longer on sale, for example, the Crusader or the Fury, that will be given the needed TLC and brought back to former glory. Obviously, if you have the money and the will, you can ride one home… or leave it at the store if you don’t have enough parking.

The ‘Refurbished’ line includes second-hand Royal Enfield bikes from the existing range which will be rejuvenated; given another lease of life. Lastly, the ‘Pre-owned’ motorcycle which, we come to understand, are used Royal Enfields on sale, on ‘as is where is’ basis. We are still waiting for an official response from the company for more clarification on these three lines of offerings.

Talking about the new venture, Shaji Koshy, Head, India and Business, Royal Enfield said, “With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stories will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. We have observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believe that this business will continue to grow.”



The bikes on sale at the Vintage store will be quality tested, refurbished and repaired at the hands of trained Royal Enfield technicians and will be certified by the firm. Since these are company-owned store the bikes will be refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts and spares only, and will undergo a 92-point quality check and also offer warranty on the bikes. That takes care of assurance and peace of mind for the buyers.

The other hurdle is price, which the company hopes to tackle by making it as transparent as possible. The Vintage store will have a set of standardised processes and pricing for the purchase and sale of the pre-owned motorcycles. Apart from this, the store will offer financing options, insurance, and post-sales service for the motorcycles. This makes it a one-stop shop for all Royal Enfield fans.