BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 Spied Testing

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 has been spied testing for the first time in India, indicating a launch very soon.

The Mahindra two-wheeler range in India has not yet been updated with BS6 products. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo seems to be the first product to meet the new emission norms that they will launch. It was recently spied testing on the outskirts of Pune. The Mojo is a naked tourer that was launched in 2015 but was unfortunately not able to gain the popularity the company had hoped for in the 300-cc segment.

The Mojo was sold in two variants at one point to make it more accessible to a wider audience. The original variant was named the XT300 sporting dual exhausts, while the other was the UT300 with a single exhaust layout. The UT300 was priced Rs 26,000 lower than the XT300 and the other changes on the UT300 included the use of a telescopic fork, carburettor, MRF tyres and a different state of tune for the engine.

As we saw in the leaked images, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo that was spotted is similar in terms of design and styling. The main upgrade will be the use of a BS6-compliant engine. The BS4 Mojo XT300 used a 295-cc, single-cylinder engine that produced 27.2 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. We may expect to see a slight drop in power figures on the BS6 model.

The BS4 Mojo XT300 was priced at Rs 1,88 lakh (ex-showroom). We may expect the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo to be launched only in a single variant and priced at a slight premium over the BS4 model.

