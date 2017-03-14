BS IV-compliant TVS Jupiter launched

One of the most popular scooters in the market, the TVS Jupiter is now ready to take on the latest two-wheeler norms.

First of all, TVS have ensured that the Jupiter is now BS IV-compliant. For rider safety, they have also introduced Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and provided Sync Braking System (SBS). The SBS automatically activates the front brakes when the rear brakes are used, providing more stable braking. This feature is not new because it has been available on the Jupiter ZX range for some time. However, now it is offered across the entire range.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing- Scooters, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Jupiter has received such enthusiasm from the consumers, in response to its credo of Zyada ka Fayda.”

In addition to a few upgrades in the safety department, TVS have also given customers the option of two new colours; Jade Green and Mystic Gold. The best part is that all these upgrades do not come at any extra cost. It is currently priced at Rs 56,377 (ex-showroom, Pune).