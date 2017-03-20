BS IV-compliant Suzuki Let’s and Hayate launched

Entire Suzuki Motorcycle India stable is now BS IV-compliant

With the launch of the Hayate EP commuter and the Let’s scooter, the entire Suzuki range available in India is now Bharat Stage IV compliant. Suzuki had previously updated their Access 125 scooter and the entire Gixxer series, and now they can boast of meeting the BS-IV norms across all segments.

Satoshi Uchida, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to announce that all our products across segments are now updated and come only with BS-IV compliant engines. The New Let’s is testimony to our endeavours in bringing to India the most eco-friendly riding solutions in line with the government regulations. We are confident that our products will retain a strong foothold in their respective segments.”