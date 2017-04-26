BS IV-compliant Honda Activa-i Launched

The Honda Activa-i gets a BS-IV update with AHO and a few more changes as well.

While there are no significant changes in the aesthetics, Honda have put in a decent amount of effort in tweaking the engine. The new model’s engine produces the same 8 PS as the old one but this power is available earlier; at 7,000 rpm. 500 rpm earlier than the outgoing model. The maximum torque has also been stepped up by 0.2 Nm.

The new Honda Activa-i is priced at Rs 50,064 (ex-showroom, Pune) and is available in Orchid Purple Metallic, Lush Magenta Metallic, Neo Orange Metallic, Black, and Imperial Red Metallic.

Story: Joshua Varghese