Bookings Open for the Benelli Tornado 302R

The Benelli Tornado 302R is within reach. Showrooms have begun accepting bookings for Rs 30,000 and expect to deliver the vehicle by the end of July; hinting at a mid-July launch. After an exclusive first ride the previous year, we have waited patiently along with Benelli fanatics for the launch of the Benelli Tornado 302R.

The Italian marque have finally brought in their fully-faired 300-cc, parallel-twin to India. While the launch date is yet to be announced, sources say it will be priced around Rs 4.2 lakh (OTR, Pune). We will also receive all three colour options; silver and green, white and red and, black and red. Benelli have big shoes to fill as the Tornado 302R will be going up against the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Story: Joshua Varghese