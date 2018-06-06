Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Bookings open for BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

The long, drawn-out wait is finally over. After much speculation, rumours, and even a couple of sightings, bookings for the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are finally set to open from 8 June, two days from today. The much-anticipated entry-level BMW Motorrad duo are powered by a liquid-cooled 312.2-cc single that makes 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of twist at 7,500 rpm.

While the G 310 R is a naked roadster, the G 310 GS brings BMW’s legendary off-road credentials to a wider audience. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad have a legacy of designing motorcycles that bring together unparalleled riding pleasure, pure performance and assured quality in a unique combination. When BMW Motorrad announced its foray into the sub-500-cc premium segment, it created a stir in the motorcycle industry. With the much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad will not only enter but redefine this segment in India. These two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs. The wait is now finally over as we open up pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well.”

To pre-book the motorcycles for an amount of Rs 50,000 ahead of the official launch, customers can either visit a BMW Motorrad outlet or request a call back simply by filing up an enquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in.

