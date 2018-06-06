Bookings Open for 2018 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the 2018 Africa Twin is now open for bookings, priced at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Africa Twin is a name to be reckoned with in the adventure-tourer segment worldwide and it had us enthralled when we rode it last year. Honda have now opened bookings for the first 50 customers. The motorcycle will be available only at Honda Wing World dealerships. Furthermore, a few lucky customers will receive an opportunity to watch a MotoGP race live.

The new motorcycle comes bearing updates like ride-by-wire, seven-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), rally-style instrument console, and lighter lithium-ion battery. The HSTC system features seven levels. Honda claim that the first level is meant for aggressive off-road riding while the seventh level is expected to provide optimal traction for wet roads. The different riding modes – Tour, Urban, Gravel – offer various levels of preset power and engine braking. The User mode enables the rider to set their preferred combination of power, engine braking, and HSTC.

Powering the Africa Twin is a 999-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that makes 89 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 93.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The 2018 model is a couple of kilograms lighter than the outgoing model; courtesy the lighter battery.

