Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BMW R 18 First Edition First Ride Review

by Leave a Comment

With the BMW R 18, Munich’s Motorrad division steps into the big-cube league with their largest Boxer yet. With 901 cubic centimetres per cylinder and a wide load of torque, the R 18 looks set to be the talk of cruiser town.

BMW R 18 First Edition

Story: Jim Gorde
Photography: Sanjay Raikar

BMW R 18 First Edition

What sort of images does your mind conjure up when you hear the words “big-cube cruiser”? Cruising down long, wide, and empty stretches of highway, white lines whizzing by, and a mountain range in the distance? I was brought back to reality with a loud honk as a pick-up truck loaded with milk containers attempted to overtake me from the left, precariously overloaded, all set to tip over its side at half a moment’s notice. Nevertheless, the BMW R 18 has more than enough grunt to handle these types of situations and the climb from 1,500 revs to 2,500, without bothering to shift a gear, sees the big Bavarian create some distance from the puzzled driver in the yellow-plated truck.

BMW R 18 First Edition

The R 18 is a heritage model for BMW Motorrad in the truest sense. Although it has several modern amenities and equipment, it’s a bold throwback to the Munich marque’s historic range of boxer-twin Motorräder. In this “First Edition” guise, it even brings the classic black paint finish with white pinstripes garnishing it and a lot of chrome. The “Berlin Built” inscription at the centre info dial and the master cylinders on either side of the handlebar — for the hydraulically actuated dry clutch and front brakes — are another nod to its modern origins: München and Berlin-Spandau for over seven decades. The old-school front fork tubes have a 49-millimetre diameter and as much as 120 mm of travel. The perceived hard-tail appearance is courtesy a cantilever rear suspension set-up. It still allows for up to 90 mm of travel. The highlight, though, is the exposed 30-mm drive shaft going to the universal joint to drive the rear wheel. The wheels — wire-spoked front and rear — see a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear. The choice of Michelin Commander III Touring tyre sizes should seem familiar to a cruiser buff: a 120/70 R19 front and a 180/65 B16 rear; think VRSCDX Night Rod front and Chieftain rear.

BMW R 18 First Edition

The BMW R 18 clearly has the American cruiser market in its cross hairs. The “there’s no replacement for displacement” philosophy, even with double-digit power figures, seems to take precedence. It’s all about “cee-cees”. The more the cc, the more the power? Grossly inaccurate. But, for those in the know, it also means a nice plateau of torque early down to make tackling mountains and, dare I say, mountain roads, child’s play. This boxer twin has a 107.1-mm bore and a 100-mm stroke. That’s as wide as my fist. And that translates into a swept volume of 901 cc per cylinder — like two fists and with the nickname “Big Boxer”; apt indeed for this low-slung behemoth.

That prodigious displacement means it matches some established names — its primary targets, which are also available here in India — the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 (1,868 cc), Heritage Classic Softail 107 (1,745 cc), and even the Touring range models, Road King et al, and the 1,811-cc Indian Motorcycle models, notably the Challenger, Chief Vintage, and Springfield. It’s not just about displacement; it’s also about torque and, more importantly, price. Where the BMW R 18 begins from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this “First Edition” costs a tad more: Rs 22.40 lakh, again ex-showroom. That also brings the even larger Triumph Rocket 3 GT into the picture. What that sort of price gets you, though, apart from the badge, is a load of cubes, torque, and presence.

BMW R 18 First Edition

More on page 2 >

Principal Correspondent at Bike India and Car India. Food for the body. Fuel for the soul.

t: @BikeIndia
f: /BikeIndia

Jim Gorde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

BMW G 310 GS BS6 Road Test - The City-dweller’s Gelände Straße
Kabira Mobility KM3000 and KM4000 First Ride Review - New Entrants
2021 Jawa 42 Review, Specs, Price by Bike India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap