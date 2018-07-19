BMW Motorrad Offers Three Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty

BMW Motorrad have just announced that they will offer three-year warranty regardless of the kilometres run with a three-year to a fourth or fifth year optional. The warranty will be applicable for the German manufacturers entire range with the exception of the brilliant but track-only BMW HP4 Race. In addition this warranty will be offered as standard and will be valid throughout the world.

BMW made this major announcement during the launch of the G 310 R and G 310 GS, however, the offer is also available for customers who have bought BMW motorcycles from authorised dealers between 1st April 2017 to 17th July 2018. These previous customer will have an option of converting their existing warranty to the three year unlimited kilometre warranty.

BMW is the first company to offer such a package in the premium segment to customers. We sure agree that this is a positive move and we hope other companies follow suit.

Story: Zal Cursetji