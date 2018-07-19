Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BMW Motorrad Offers Three Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty

by Leave a Comment

BMW Motorrad offers three year warranty as standard

BMW Motorrad have just announced that they will offer three-year warranty regardless of the kilometres run with a three-year to a fourth or fifth year optional. The warranty will be applicable for the German manufacturers entire range with the exception of the brilliant but track-only BMW HP4 Race. In addition this warranty will be offered as standard and will be valid throughout the world.

BMW G 310 GS

BMW made this major announcement during the launch of the G 310 R and G 310 GS, however, the offer is also available for customers who have bought BMW motorcycles from authorised dealers between 1st April 2017 to 17th July 2018. These previous customer will have an option of converting their existing warranty to the three year unlimited kilometre warranty.

BMW is the first company to offer such a package in the premium segment to customers. We sure agree that this is a positive move and we hope other companies follow suit.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2014 Suzuki V-Strom – A Storm Is Coming
Honda’s Factory Custom: VT1300CX Fury
Triumph India launch Thunderbird LT cruiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap