BMW Motorrad F 900 R & F 900 XR Launched at Rs 9.9 lakh & Rs 10.5 lakh

BMW Motorrad are ready to dive into the middleweight naked and middleweight adventure-touring classes with these two all-new models.

Earlier this year we travelled to Spain to ride the BMW Motorrad F 900 R roadster and its faired sibling, the F 900 XR. You can read the first ride impressions of both these machines in our March issue. We had then speculated that BMW Motorrad were planning a mid-2020 launch for these two machines and our prediction was spot-on. Prices for the BMW Motorrad F 900 R start at Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the faired F 900 XR starts at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The F 900 R is BMW Motorrad’s take on a naked middleweight roadster, and it will go up against established competition in this segment, including the Triumph Street Triple, KTM 790 Duke and Ducati Monster to name a few. The bike features minimal bodywork, a forward-canted riding position and rear-set footpegs that enhance its sporty image, and is backed up by BMW’s extensive electronics package.

The F 900 XR is BMW Motorrad’s first stab at the mid-size road-going adventure-sport segment. It is basically an F 900 R with all the trimmings to make it suitable for covering greater distances in comfort. Wide bodywork and a screen to protect the rider from the elements, taller suspension at both ends to take on a variety of surfaces, a larger fuel tank and relaxed ergonomics ideal for long days in the saddle. In our market it will be positioned against the road-going Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Ducati Multistrada 950 and Kawasaki Versys 1000.

Both bikes are powered by an all-new 895-cc parallel twin that makes 105 hp at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with the bulk of this torque available from as low as 4,500 rpm. The motor responds eagerly to throttle inputs, while the 90-degree crankpin offset and 270/450-degree firing intervals add a touch of character and a loping exhaust note to the experience. The middleweight motorcycle segment just got a whole lot more competitive.

