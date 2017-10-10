BMW G 310 R India Launch Late Next Year

All of us have been teased with ‘imminent launch’ news ever since BMW Motorrad announced their partnership with TVS to manufacture and sell sub-500-cc motorcycles starting with the jointly-developed 313-cc engine. Now, it looks like the wait is drawing to a close. BMW Motorrad have confirmed that the G 310 R will not be launched this calender year. Where’s the good news you ask? Read on.

We believe that the launch of the motorcycle is being delayed because the German manufacturer is yet to finalise on a distribution model. As we reported earlier, the motorcycles are being manufactured in India and exported to other markets worldwide. The latest news from BMW Motorrad is that they are working to launch the motorcycles in 2018. Yes, I said motorcycles because the G 310 R is most likely to be accompanied by its sibling, the G 310 GS.

The G 310 GS is an adventure-focused version of the street-naked, G 310 R. Both motorcycles look like they can strike the right chord with their target crowd. Fret not, they have been launched internationally and it is only a matter of time before we get our hands on it.

Currently, Bike India is with BMW Motorrad in Germany to discuss a variety of topics. We will bring you an update as soon as we get any further confirmation. Watch this space.

Story: Joshua Varghese