BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India Launch in July

BMW Motorrad will launch their small-capacity motorcycles on July 18

Bookings opened for the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS earlier this month. Sources close to the company hint that the motorcycles will be launched on 18 July.

After their joint operation with TVS that resulted in the beautiful Apache RR 310, BMW managed to stay under the radar for quite a while. During that time, the hotly-anticipated BMW twins were being manufactured at TVS’ Hosur plant for export markets. Recently, the G 310 GS was spotted on Indian soil in a fully-undisguised avatar. Now, our sources say that the Bavarian marque is ready to work their magic on the Indian market with their small-capacity motorcycles.

The G 310 R is a mean streetfighter while the GS looks fully-equipped to get dirty if needed. Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings, this includes the frame, suspension setup, brakes, and engine. However, the G 310 GS enjoys switchable ABS, which is not available on its naked counterpart. Furthermore, in order to live up to its “GS” badge, the suspension allows 180 mm of travel at both ends of the suspension setup. The above mentioned specifications are of the UK-spec motorcycles. We expect the Indian-spec bikes to have the same numbers as well. Both motorcycles are powered by the 313-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is expected to produce 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and twist to the tune of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

There is a lot of speculation in the market regarding the prices of both motorcycles. Popular opinion is that they may be priced close to the Rs 4 lakh mark. Don’t be disheartened. There is a good chance that BMW might undercut these tentative prices and place their products more competitively. Thus underscoring their promise to offer their reputed build quality with pocket-friendly prices as well.

