BMW G 310 GS spotted on Indian Soil!

After waiting for what seems like an eternity, it finally looks like we are nearing the launch of the entry-level BMW motorcycles, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Developed in conjunction with TVS, and manufactured at TVS Motor’s Hosur plant, these entry-level BMWs have already been launched abroad. Here, in India, we have been waiting patiently for these motorcycles to hit our market, and this sighting of two units of the adventure-styled G 310 GS being transported aboard a truck is a clear indication that an official launch can’t be too far away.

These single-cylinder BMW’s share a platform and engine with TVS’s Apache RR 310, although while the Apache is a fully-faired bike with sporty intentions, the G 310 R and G 310 GS fall into the entry-level streetbike and entry-level adventure bike categories respectively. Powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single that makes 34 PS and 28 Nm of twist, the BMW twins have been some of the most hotly-anticipated bikes in recent history, and we expect prospective buyers to be queuing up for a taste of the Bavarian marque.