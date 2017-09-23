Bison Harley-Davidson Opens in Bengaluru

H-D opens its 27th dealership in the country to offer better sales and service experience

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle brand have opened their 27th dealership in India. Located in Koramagalam, the new dealership is called Bison Harley-Davidson. This new outlet is the largest H-D showroom in Karnataka and offers 3S facility to customers. Bison H-D is spread in an area that stretches more than 7,000 square feet and offers 14 models from the brand in the country. You can also buy H-D branded merchandise here along with spares and special parts.

Commenting on their new dealership, Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director at Harley-Davidson Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to launch Bison Harley-Davidson in Bengaluru. This has been a result of the encouraging response from riders in the market. As a brand, Harley-Davidson has always promoted the sport of leisure riding across the length and breadth of the country. We aim to expand our footprints across the country through a stronger outreach and welcome more riders into the Harley-Davidson family.”