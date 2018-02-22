Bike India Awards 2018

2017 came bearing a plethora of launches and we had a hard time picking winners. Our jury comprised some of India’s foremost authorities in the two-wheeled world. Motorcycles and scooters were ridden around a course and gauged on a number of parameters to determine the best in various categories. Post that scrutiny, it was time to hand out the awards to the deserving winners.

Bike of the Year up to 125 cc – Bajaj V12

Bike of the Year up to 160 cc – Bajaj Pulsar NS 160

Bike of the Year up to 250 cc – Yamaha FZ25

Bike of the Year up to 350 cc – DSK Benelli 302R

Bike of the Year up to 500 cc – KTM 390 Duke

Scooter of the Year – Honda Grazia

Naked Sports Bike of the Year – Triumph Street Triple RS

Cruiser of the Year – Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

