Bengaluru gets its second DSK Benelli showroom

DSK Motowheels have inaugurated their second Benelli showroom in Bengaluru, situated at the upmarket Whitefield locality. The dealership is called Brindavan Motors and is located at T. Govindappa Complex on ITPL Road, B Narayanapura, Bangalore. Like the other DSK Benelli dealerships, this will also display and sell the entire range of the Italian bike manufacturer’s line-up available in India which is priced starting at Rs 1.84 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 6.60 lakh. These include the TnT 25 naked with a single cylinder 250-cc engine; the fully-faired 302R powered by a 300-cc in-line twin; the naked TnT 300 also with a 300-cc in-line twin; the popular TnT 600i which comes with a 600-cc in-line four; and the TnT 600 GT powered by a 600-cc in-line four-cylinder engine. (Also read: DSK Benelli 302 R review)

Speaking on the launch, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “DSK Benelli has received an overwhelming response in the city of Bengaluru for its best-in-breed superbikes. Backed by this demand, it gives us immense pleasure to launch our second showroom for superbiking aficionados in Bengaluru in association with ‘Brindavan Motors’. The philosophy with which we operate is in tandem with the ethos of our Bengaluru dealer. The employees at DSK Benelli – Whitefield have been provided with specialised training in management of sales, service, spare parts, and customer service, to ensure that customers can enjoy the best-in-class ownership experience that our brand stands for. Keeping in mind the global standards, we are also glad to announce that all the DSK Benelli showrooms across India including the new DSK Benelli showroom in Bengaluru, meet the International CI standards of Benelli global showrooms.”



Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels, further added, “Our main focus is to align DSK Benelli’s presence across all strategic locations in order to generate strong brand eminence. Bengaluru is one of those key markets where we have already established a robust foothold. The second dealership will not only act as a platform to sell more motorcycles but also as a place for DSK Benelli superbike enthusiasts to interact with other bikers and share their love for the Italian biking legend.”

DSK Motowheels assembles Benelli bikes at their facility in Maharashtra and markets them across the country. The brand offers a four-year warranty, Happy Saving Scheme and other services to cater to the need of the customers.