Benelli Tornado 302R Expected Launch in May

After the success of the naked Benelli TnT 300 the motorcycle manufacturer is raring to launch the fully-faired Benelli Tornado 302R.

Going by our sources close to Benelli, the Tornado 302R is expected to reach select dealerships in the month of May. In fact, some dealerships have started to accept bookings for the Tornado 302R with a token amount of Rs 30,000. There’s also the option to put your money down for the naked Benelli TnT 300, and your booking will later be transferred to the Tornado 302R.

The sources say that the Tornado 302R will be on display at the dealerships around May 20 and deliveries will begin soon after. Pricing of the Tornado has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be about Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 more than the TnT300 – which costs Rs 3.73 lakh (on-road Pune). So expect the Tornado 302R to carry a price tag between Rs 4.25 to 4.5 lakh (on-road Pune).

Apart from the full fairing the Benelli Tornado 302R gets a twin headlamp set up, chiselled fuel tank and a more focused riding position. The steel frame sits on a 41mm inverted front fork and mono-shock at the rear. The Tornado 302R is powered by a 38 PS, 300-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission, and we hope DSK Benelli offers ABS as standard.

The Benelli Tornado 302R will take on the likes of KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

Story by Richie Fernandes