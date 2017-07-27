Launch Details Confirmed: Benelli TRK 502 and Leoncino

Looks like Benelli are bringing more of their impressive global line-up into the Indian market. It hasn’t been a week since we rode the newly-launched Benelli 302R and Benelli have already revealed their plans for the future.

Our sources have confirmed that the Italian marque will add two more models in their Indian line-up within a year – the Leoncino, and the TRK 502.

The Leoncino is Benelli’s take on the iconic scrambler motorcycles of the 1960s. Adorned with a small, majestic lion on the front mudguard, it is quite easy to see that this scrambler means business. Even without the miniature…er…big cat, the wild nature of the motorcycle is quite evident, visually. The stripped-down body, high ground clearance and knobby tyres give the Leoncino an aggressive stance.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a 500-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that makes 47.6 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 45 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Power is transferred with the help of a six-speed gearbox and final chain drive. When fully fuelled, the motorcycle can hold 13.5 litres of petrol and has a kerb weight of 186 kg.

We have got confirmation that the Leoncino will be here in November and will be competitively priced a little below Rs 5 lakh.

Currently the TnT 600 GT is holding the fort by itself in Benelli’s tourer category. Come January, it will be joined by the TRK 502. This compact adventure-tourer has sharper lines than its bigger sibling, giving it a meaner, more purposeful look. The fairing converges at the front in a beak-like shape making it look similar to some well-known Italian adventure-tourer motorcycles.

The TRK 502 is powered by the same engine as in the Leoncino. Below the body panels is a trellis frame comprised of steel tubes. The motorcycle weighs 235 kg and has a higher maximum fuel capacity of 20 litres. ABS is equipped as standard. It will be priced competitively around Rs 4.5 lakh when launched in January 2018.

Story: Joshua Varghese