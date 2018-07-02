Bajaj Pulsar One Crore Sales Celebrated With A New Video



In December 2017, Bajaj Auto kicked off the Pulsar one crore sales milestone celebration by introducing the Black Pack Pulsar edition and now the company has posted an exciting new video.

The Pulsar is Bajaj’s most sought after motorcycle sub-brand and has a huge fan-following among enthusiasts due to its strong performance and competitive pricing. Currently the Bajaj Pulsar range consists of the Pulsar 135 LS, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar 220, Pulsar NS 160, Pulsar NS 200, and Pulsar RS 200, which are priced between Rs 62,114 to Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). lately, there have been reports that the company is also planning to launch a Pulsar 125 to get a larger share of the Indian two-wheeler market.

The one crore celebration video, however, features just the Pulsar150, 180, NS 200 and RS 200. The new TVC shows a bunch of riders performing some gravity defying stunts on the Pulsar range, in what seems like a Pulsar City. Obviously, it prominently cautions the viewers that these daredevil stunts were performed by professionals and one shouldn’t try to imitate them on the road. You can check out the video below. (Also read: Black Pack Pulsar Edition Launched)