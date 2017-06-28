Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 launched in India

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 comes with a new air-cooled 160.3 cc motor and looks very similar to the Pulsar NS 200



Rumours have been abound regarding the imminent launch of the baby Pulsar NS, and now we can put those rumours to bed. There are a few changes on the smaller Pulsar NS 160 such as the fact that the single cylinder engine seems to be derived from the Pulsar 150 as opposed to a scaled-down version of plant powering the NS 200. Hence, it comes with DTS-i (dual spark plug) tech, unlike the 200’s triple spark plug technology. The NS 160 doesn’t get liquid cooling like its elder sibling, instead an air-cooled unit comes equipped with an oil-cooler, which is also seen on the old Pulsar 200 and Pulsar 220F.

The bike has reached a few Bajaj dealerships already, but details are scant, as the Pulsar NS 160 is scheduled to be launched in July post GST implementation. We expect the NS 160 to develop 15.5 PS and 14.6Nm of torque. Moreover, the smaller Pulsar is said to be more fuel efficient to attract new buyers.



Although the NS 160 looks like the larger Pulsar, it misses out on rear disc, gets a smaller front disc and smaller tyres (110/80 17-front).

In Pune the bike has been priced competitively at Rs 82,366 (ex-showroom) which will bring the on-road price close to Rs 95,000. The Pulsar NS 160 is aimed at other sporty 160-cc offerings including the Honda CB Hornet 160R , Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Yamaha FZ-S 2.0 FI which are all similarly priced.

