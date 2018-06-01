Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 ABS Incoming

by Leave a Comment

Bajaj are planning to launch an ABS variant of the Pulsar NS 160

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is almost a year old now. With new contenders from Honda, Suzuki, and TVS to deal with, the small NS is slated for an upgrade; probably ABS.

The NS 160 resembles its older sibling, the muscular NS 200, and does churn out potent power figures from its air-cooled, 160.3-cc mill. To be precise, 15.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Bajaj are planning to launch an ABS variant of the Pulsar NS 160

Earlier this year, Honda, Suzuki and TVS launched refreshed versions of the NS 160’s rivals; the CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX, the Gixxer ABS, and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V respectively. Although the small Apache does not have ABS at the moment, it is safe to surmise that the update is not far off because ABS is available on the larger-displacement Apache motorcycles.

Our sources say that Bajaj are currently in the process of equipping an ABS system onto the NS 160. We sure hope it arrives soon. Until then, the NS 160 will be handicapped (in present company, of course) in the safety department.

Bajaj are planning to launch an ABS variant of the Pulsar NS 160

Government directives mandate ABS for two-wheelers above a certain displacement. More details, here. How does the NS 160 fare against the Honda CB Hornet 160R? Find out, here.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha announce Tokyo line-up
Suzuki Hayabusa Z Limited Edition Launched
Suzuki Launch new Gixxer SF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap