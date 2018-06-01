Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 ABS Incoming

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is almost a year old now. With new contenders from Honda, Suzuki, and TVS to deal with, the small NS is slated for an upgrade; probably ABS.

The NS 160 resembles its older sibling, the muscular NS 200, and does churn out potent power figures from its air-cooled, 160.3-cc mill. To be precise, 15.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Earlier this year, Honda, Suzuki and TVS launched refreshed versions of the NS 160’s rivals; the CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX, the Gixxer ABS, and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V respectively. Although the small Apache does not have ABS at the moment, it is safe to surmise that the update is not far off because ABS is available on the larger-displacement Apache motorcycles.

Our sources say that Bajaj are currently in the process of equipping an ABS system onto the NS 160. We sure hope it arrives soon. Until then, the NS 160 will be handicapped (in present company, of course) in the safety department.

Government directives mandate ABS for two-wheelers above a certain displacement. More details, here. How does the NS 160 fare against the Honda CB Hornet 160R? Find out, here.

Story: Joshua Varghese