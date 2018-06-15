Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic Undercuts the Pulsar 150



The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic is a stripped-down variant, launched at Rs 67,437 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), which undercuts the Honda Unicorn 150 by about Rs 3,000.

The new ‘Classic’ variant is essentially the same bike as the existing standard Pulsar 150 but does not sport a rear disc, split seat, or fuel-tank extensions, and is only available in black without any graphics. These changes have helped the Pulsar 150 Classic drop its asking price by Rs 10,118; sitting well below the Pulsar 150 twin-disc version. The overall design of the Classic seems to be closer to the previous-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG III that was launched back in 2006.

The new no-frills Pulsar 150 Classic is aimed at the buyers with more conservative budgets, who were being swayed towards the slightly less expensive options such as the Honda Unicorn 150 and the Hero Achiever i3S. With the more affordable Classic variant, Bajaj hope to gain a larger share of the 150-cc motorcycle segment.



As before, the Pulsar 150 Classic is identical to the standard Pulsar 150, and continues to be powered by a 149-cc dual-spark motor, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The single-cylinder engine produces 14 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Unlike the dual-disc Pulsar 150, the Classic features a 240-mm front disc brake in combination with a 130-mm rear drum brake. Being a lower-cost version of an existing model, the Pulsar 150 Classic does not need to sport ABS, which, as it is, is not offered on any Pulsar 150 model for now.

Don’t be surprised if the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic is not available in a showroom close too you, because this version will only be available in select regions, at least for now.