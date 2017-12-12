Bajaj Celebrate 1 crore Pulsar sales with Black Pack Pulsar edition



For now it’s just the Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F that are available in the Black Pack Pulsar edition.The Pulsar is sold in various countries globally and the Pulsar brand has crossed the 1 crore-unit milestone worldwide.

This limited edition version of the Bajaj Pulsar comes with all-black body colour with matte grey highlights and white alloy wheels. The Black Pack Pulsar also gets new decals and a chrome exhaust cover.



Commenting on the introduction of the Black Pack Pulsar edition, Eric Vas, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Pulsar has been India’s No.1 Sports motorcycle brand in the country since its launch in 2001. Bajaj Pulsar is sold in over 25 countries worldwide and is market leader in most of them. We are proud to have achieved the milestone of 1 crore Pulsar customers around the world. To commemorate this achievement, we present the unique Black Pack edition.”

There is no change in the price, as the Pulsar 150 Black Pack edition costs Rs 76,467, Pulsar 180 Black Pack edition is priced at Rs 81,331, while the Pulsar 220F Black Pack edition carrying a sticker of Rs 92,851 (Ex-showroom, Pune).