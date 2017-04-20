Bajaj Auto Hike Dominar 400 Price

Launched last December, the Bajaj Dominar 400 carried a price tag of Rs 1.60 lakh (OTR, Pune) for the standard version and Rs 1.77 lakh (OTR, Pune) for the ABS version. But, just three months after it was launched, Bajaj have hiked the price of their most premium motorcycle in India by between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.

After the hike, the Bajaj Dominar 400 will cost Rs 1.64 lakh (OTR, Pune) for the standard version and Rs 1.79 lakh (OTR, Pune) for the ABS version. With the financial year coming to a close, many manufacturers have decided to take the opportunity to announce a price hike.

Bajaj Auto are the first to take this decision in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, and the upgrading of their portfolio to BS-IV emission standard. As per the guidelines from the Government of India, all new two-wheeler models from April 1, 2017 must comply with BS-IV emission norms across the country and also be equipped with AHO (Auto Headlamp On).

Story: Richie Fernandes